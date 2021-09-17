Navalny app removed from online stores as Russian polls open

MOSCOW (AP) — An app created by allies of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny disappeared from Apple and Google stores on Friday as polls opened across Russia for three days of voting in a parliamentary election. It comes as authorities seek to suppress the use of Smart Voting, a project designed by Navalny to promote candidates that are most likely to defeat those backed by the Kremlin. This weekend’s election is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power. Apple and Google have come under pressure in recent weeks, with Russian officials saying failure to remove the app will be interpreted as interference in the election.