Myanmar court sets Oct. 1 for Suu Kyi corruption trial

BANGKOK (AP) — A lawyer for Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi says she will be tried on corruption charges starting Oct. 1. Suu Kyi, whose elected government was overthrown by an army takeover in February, is currently being tried on other charges by the Special Court. Suu Kyi’s supporters as well as independent analysts say all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power. Her lawyers deny any wrongdoing. The four corruption charges due to be tried starting next month each carry a prison term of up to 15 years. The army takeover was met with massive popular resistance, which is continuing despite harsh measures by security forces to quash it.