MPD officer placed on administrative leave after online video alleges sexual activity in squad car

7:36 am NewsTop StoriesWisconsin News
WKOW (MADISON) - The Madison Police Department says there is a video circulating online that reportedly shows an officer engaging in sexual activity with another person inside a squad car.

Police say the officer in the video has been identified and placed on administrative leave. 

Officers say they are taking this matter seriously and are committed to transparency and upholding the public's trust.

WKOW

