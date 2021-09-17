Marathon County Battle of the Badges returns

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The seventh annual Battle of the Badges is Saturday and Sunday, bringing together law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, and EMS personnel to battle it out on the softball field.

This year, there are ten teams competing, most of them being from the Marathon County area.

The tournament is benefitting the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids.

The goal is to raise $14,000.

The public is welcome to come out to the event; there will be raffle prizes, with the drawing for those taking place on Sunday afternoon.

"Just how amazing our community really is to support all the events that are held within our community, but for us, it's just not even the financial support, it's the moral support, that we have a really good community backing us," Kara Weiland, Evidence Technician with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, said.

Marathon County Battle of the Badges kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. with an opening ceremony and the first game is at 9 a.m.