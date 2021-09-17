Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin judge has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources policy board's leader from his post even though his term has ended.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ruled against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the lawsuit be brought seeking an order forcing Fred Prehn off the board.

Prehn is a Wausau dentist appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015.

Prehn has refused to step down since his term expired May 1, denying Gov. Tony Evers' appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintaining a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.