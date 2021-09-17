Great weekend, tracking rain for late Monday

The cold front which brought clouds and at times gusty winds to our area Friday is moving away for Friday night. As high pressure builds in, we will get clear skies, dry cool air, and light winds. As such, it is an ideal setup for strong radiational cooling. In fact, lows could reach the lower 40s around Wausau with even some pockets of mid 30s across much of the Northwoods and some bog locations in central Wisconsin. There could be some patchy light frost.

Saturday still looks great with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. The winds will be fairly light from the southeast to south at 5-10 mph. Be sure to get outside as much as possible and enjoy the fine day!

Gusty south winds Sunday of 15-25 mph will pull in unseasonably warm and more humid air. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We should have quite a bit of sunshine once again. For reference, the normal high temperatures are in the upper 60s this time of the year.

A strong cold front is projected to sweep into Wisconsin late Monday. It should produce widespread showers and thunderstorms starting by late afternoon or evening Monday and ending before daybreak Tuesday. The rain could be substantial, on the order of .50 to 1.0 inch or so. A blast of much cooler conditions will work in behind that front for Tuesday. Highs should stay in the lower 60s with variably cloudy skies. There might be a few sprinkles, especially in northern sections.

Cool fall-like air is expected to linger for several days. Lows will probably fall into the 30s Tuesday night which could yield scattered frost. Even with some sunshine Wednesday, the highs may stay in the low 60s. There could again be some areas of frost Wednesday night. Thursday looks dry and breezy with slightly warmer highs around 66 degrees.

The current data supports mainly dry weather hanging around from next Friday into the weekend of September 25th. There is just a very small chance of a light shower on Friday. Overall, it will be seasonal with highs in the upper 60s, maybe some 70s by Sunday the 26th.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 17-September 2021

*On September 17th in weather history:

1965 - A storm produced a band of heavy snow across parts of Wyoming. Totals of 23 inches at Rawlins and 20.7 inches at Lander easily surpassed previous snowfall record totals for so early in the season. (15th-17th) (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Early in the morning a tornado hit Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, injuring three persons and causing twenty-eight million dollars damage. A second tornado on the northwest side of San Antonio caused six million dollars damage, and a third tornado in Bexar County killed one person and injured another. Thunderstorms associated with Hurricane Gilbert spawned a total of forty-seven tornadoes in a two day period, with forty of those tornadoes in central and south central Texas. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)