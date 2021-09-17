Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algoma 50, Gibraltar 42
Alma/Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 16
Altoona 33, Viroqua 14
Amherst 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14
Appleton North 42, Neenah 7
Appleton West 23, Hortonville 21
Aquinas 57, Westby 6
Arcadia 12, Black River Falls 0
Arrowhead 16, Kettle Moraine 8
Athens def. Auburndale, forfeit
Augusta def. Whitehall, forfeit
Badger 42, Elkhorn Area 21
Bangor 35, New Lisbon 20
Belleville 28, Lancaster 16
Big Foot def. Columbus, forfeit
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
Boyceville 51, Colfax 0
Brillion 21, Kiel 0
Brodhead/Juda 43, Platteville 0
Brookfield Academy 35, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 8
Brookfield East 21, Brookfield Central 7
Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14
Cambridge 53, Dodgeland 7
Catholic Central 25, Kenosha Christian Life 22
Catholic Memorial 19, Pewaukee 3
Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Howards Grove 14
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14
Clayton 41, Frederic 8
Clintonville 22, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0
Coleman 32, Tomahawk 0
Crandon 12, Mishicot 6
Crandon def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Crivitz 35, Northern Elite 8
Cuba City 34, Mineral Point 24
D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 7
Darlington 58, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6
De Pere 19, Bay Port 15
De Soto 38, Hillsboro 6
DeForest 58, Beaver Dam 14
Edgar 42, Marathon 0
Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Ellsworth 53, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Elmwood/Plum City 16, Clear Lake 12
Fennimore 56, Parkview/Albany 22
Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 17, Winneconne 7
Franklin 51, Racine Horlick 22
Freedom 28, Menominee Indian 7
Freedom 28, Menominee, Mich. 7
Germantown 41, Marquette University 21
Gilman 44, New Auburn 6
Green Bay Preble 21, Green Bay Southwest 3
Greendale 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 20
Hamilton 28, Menomonee Falls 27
Hartford Union 49, Cedarburg 32
Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 13, Merrill 12
Highland 27, Cashton 20
Holmen 56, Tomah 20
Homestead 26, Whitefish Bay 7
Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 12
Hurley 24, Webster 14
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Assumption 34
Ithaca 42, Boscobel 0
Janesville Craig 35, Oregon 21
Kaukauna 34, Oshkosh West 7
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 53, Racine Case 6
Kenosha Indian Trail 27, Kenosha Tremper 20, OT
Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 0
Kewaunee 21, Oconto 7
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 8
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 28, Two Rivers 25
Lake Mills 14, Lakeside Lutheran 13
Laona-Wabeno 48, Wausaukee 14
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Gillett 8
Lodi 24, Turner 6
Lomira 55, North Fond du Lac 18
Loyal def. Wild Rose, forfeit
Luther 22, Royall 6
Luxemburg-Casco 42, Little Chute 7
Madison La Follette 28, Madison East 18
Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Green Bay West 7
Markesan 60, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Marshall 15, Waterloo 14
Mayville 42, Omro 11
McFarland 28, Whitewater 14
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Blair-Taylor 14
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire North 0
Middleton def. Madison West, forfeit
Milton 17, Janesville Parker 0
Milwaukee Lutheran 24, Pius XI Catholic 12
Monona Grove 24, Stoughton 14
Monroe 28, Edgerton 7
Mosinee 40, Ashland 14
Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 14
Necedah 20, Brookwood 16
New Berlin Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 0
New Holstein 29, Chilton 28
Newman Catholic 55, Port Edwards 0
Nicolet 41, West Bend West 0
Northwestern 56, Cameron 0
Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan North 7
Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 0
Oconomowoc 21, Muskego 14
Oconto Falls 36, Menominee Indian 8
Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 13
Oostburg 48, Random Lake 0
Osceola 39, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Owen-Withee 40, Cornell 6
Ozaukee 15, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Pacelli 53, St. Mary Catholic 6
Pacelli def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit
Pardeeville def. Clinton, forfeit
Peshtigo def. Mishicot, forfeit
Phillips 78, Lincoln 38
Plymouth 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20
Port Washington 36, Ripon 0
Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6
Prescott 42, Amery 13
Pulaski 56, Ashwaubenon 7
Racine Lutheran 64, Living Word Lutheran 8
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27
Reedsburg Area 28, Sauk Prairie 0
Reedsville 42, Hilbert 7
Rhinelander 28, Medford Area 14
Rib Lake/Prentice def. Flambeau, forfeit
Rice Lake 38, Superior 18
Richland Center 13, Prairie du Chien 7, OT
River Falls 42, La Crosse Central 14
River Ridge 41, Southwestern 3
River Valley 49, Dodgeville 8
Saint Croix Central 27, Somerset 0
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0
Sheboygan South 42, Green Bay East 0
Shiocton def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit
Siren 34, Shell Lake 6
Slinger 28, West Bend East 6
South Milwaukee 51, Cudahy 8
Southern Door 16, Bonduel 8
Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 10
St. Croix Falls 35, Spooner 28
St. Marys Springs 7, Campbellsport 0
Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27
Stevens Point 24, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6
Stratford 36, Nekoosa 0
Sun Prairie 50, Madison Memorial 7
Union Grove 41, Burlington 6
Unity def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit
University School of Milwaukee 27, Saint Francis 21, OT
Verona Area 49, Beloit Memorial 21
Waterford 28, Wilmot Union 17
Watertown Luther Prep 44, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Waukesha West 28, Waukesha North 20
Waunakee 40, Watertown 2
Waupaca 31, Shawano 21
Wausau East def. Wausau West, forfeit
Wautoma def. Adams-Friendship, forfeit
Wauwatosa West 2, Wauwatosa East 0
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 10, Riverdale 0
West Allis Nathan Hale def. West Allis Central, forfeit
West De Pere 49, Menasha 21
West Salem 33, Sparta 7
Westfield Area 26, Poynette 8
Whitnall 35, Greenfield 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 17, Laconia 13
Wisconsin Dells 48, New Glarus/Monticello 13
Wrightstown 26, Seymour 7
Xavier 20, New London 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com