Fort Atkinson school board votes to require masks following sudden death of student

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- The school board in Fort Atkinson passed a mask mandate during a meeting Thursday night.

The vote Thursday happened after School District of Fort Atkinson administrators notified families earlier Thursday about the death of a middle school student.

7th grader Danny Rees passed away on Tuesday, according to the school district.

Dear FAMS Families,

This morning, while students were in homerooms, I shared the news that Danny Rees, a 7th-grade

student, and member of the Fort Atkinson Middle School family, died unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.

This news is never easy to share or receive however I am glad that we were all together to support and

comfort each other in this difficult time. Our amazing pupil service steam and additional grief counselors

were available to support children and staff as needs arose throughout the day, and we will continue to

use our pupil support staff in this capacity in the days ahead.

At this time we do not know how Danny died, and there is a chance we may not ever know. We ask that

people refrain from making assumptions or guesses as these can be hard for family and friends who are

already feeling saddened by the news of his death. As we navigate this tragic event, it’s important for

everyone involved to remember who Danny was as a person and keep his family and friends in our

thoughts; our focus needs to remain on how we can all support and take care of each other.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to the middle school if there is anything that we could do to

support you and your child through this tragic time.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched Thursday to assist the family with costs associated with the 13-year-old's death.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner confirmed to 27 News Friday that Rees tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital before his death.

Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch said it could take months for autopsy results to come back to confirm a cause of death.

Prior to Thursday's school board meeting, masks were optional in the Fort Atkinson school district. The district would call families if there was a positive case in a classroom.