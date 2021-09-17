Evergreens topple #9 Marshfield while Stratford stays undefeated, plus other local highlights and scores

We are now officially on the backend of the high school football season. With Week 5 now in the books the intensity and matchups ramp up. Check out the highlights and scores from the mid-point of the 2021 season.

Rhinelander 28 Medford 14

Hayward 13 Merrill 12

Port Edwards 0 Newman 55

Pacelli 53 St. Mary Catholic 6

Iola-Scandinavia 42 Assumption 34

Gilman 44 New Auburn 6

Coleman 32 Tomahawk 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14 Mosinee 40

Marshfield 7 D.C. Everest 17

Wisconsin Rapids 6 SPASH 24

Rib Lake/Prentice 0 Auburndale 47

Alma Center 38 Phillips 78

Waupaca 31 Shawano 21

Amherst 36 Spencer Columbus 14

Marathon 0 Edgar 42

Stratford 36 Nekoosa 0