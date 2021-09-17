Skip to Content

Evergreens topple #9 Marshfield while Stratford stays undefeated, plus other local highlights and scores

We are now officially on the backend of the high school football season. With Week 5 now in the books the intensity and matchups ramp up. Check out the highlights and scores from the mid-point of the 2021 season.

  • Rhinelander 28 Medford 14
  • Hayward 13 Merrill 12
  • Port Edwards 0 Newman 55
  • Pacelli 53 St. Mary Catholic 6
  • Iola-Scandinavia 42 Assumption 34
  • Gilman 44 New Auburn 6
  • Coleman 32 Tomahawk 0
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14 Mosinee 40
  • Marshfield 7 D.C. Everest 17
  • Wisconsin Rapids 6 SPASH 24
  • Rib Lake/Prentice 0 Auburndale 47
  • Alma Center 38 Phillips 78
  • Waupaca 31 Shawano 21
  • Amherst 36 Spencer Columbus 14
  • Marathon 0 Edgar 42
  • Stratford 36 Nekoosa 0
Alex Stewart

