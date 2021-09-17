Evergreens topple #9 Marshfield while Stratford stays undefeated, plus other local highlights and scores
We are now officially on the backend of the high school football season. With Week 5 now in the books the intensity and matchups ramp up. Check out the highlights and scores from the mid-point of the 2021 season.
- Rhinelander 28 Medford 14
- Hayward 13 Merrill 12
- Port Edwards 0 Newman 55
- Pacelli 53 St. Mary Catholic 6
- Iola-Scandinavia 42 Assumption 34
- Gilman 44 New Auburn 6
- Coleman 32 Tomahawk 0
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14 Mosinee 40
- Marshfield 7 D.C. Everest 17
- Wisconsin Rapids 6 SPASH 24
- Rib Lake/Prentice 0 Auburndale 47
- Alma Center 38 Phillips 78
- Waupaca 31 Shawano 21
- Amherst 36 Spencer Columbus 14
- Marathon 0 Edgar 42
- Stratford 36 Nekoosa 0