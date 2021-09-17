Skip to Content

Durst jury reaches verdict in killing of his best friend

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has reached a verdict in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst. Jurors deliberated about 7 hours over three days before announcing Friday they had reached a decision in the slaying of his best friend. The 78-year-old has been suspected in the killing of his wife in New York, but never charged, and acquitted of murder in the killing of a neighbor in Texas. He faces life in prison if convicted of murder in the shooting death of his friend, Susan Berman, in her Los Angeles home in December 2000. 

Associated Press

