Dunn County homicide suspect, victims were together at St. Paul bar hours before being found dead

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) -- Details in a newly-released criminal complaint shine light on some of the events that preceded four people being found shot to death in a Dunn County cornfield last weekend.

Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30 were found dead in an SUV in a Sheridan cornfield last Sunday.

On Thursday, authorities identified the two men they say are responsible for their deaths -- Darren Lee McWright (Osborne), 56, and Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38. Suggs is still on the run and believed to be in the Twin Cities area. Osborne was arrested on Wednesday night in St. Paul.

He is being charged with four counts of hiding a corpse in Dunn County Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness told authorities she remembered seeing Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus outside a St. Paul bar in the early-morning hours of Sept. 12. The witness said the three of them got into a dark SUV with a man who the witness didn't know.

A worker at the bar said Suggs was in the bar that night with Flug-Presley

A camera outside the bar shows Sturm getting into a dark SUV. The seat she got into was the same spot she was later found dead.

There are few other details in the criminal complaint about the time between leaving the bar and the SUV being found in the Dunn County field about 12 hours later.

In Dunn County, authorities found an ID for Suggs in the SUV in the field. Investigators contacted the owners of the vehicle who said they had given the SUV to Suggs.

After Dunn County authorities put out a press release on the murders, someone contacted them saying they saw two vehicles driven by Black men near the Sheridan Town Hall between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Surveillance video from a convenience store in or near Sheridan shows two dark SUVs pull into the parking lot at 12:08 p.m. -- one being a Nissan and the other being the Mercedes the bodies were found in just two hours later. Authorities later found what they thought to be blood on the ground in the convenience store parking lot.

The complaint says Suggs is from Arizona but was in the Twin Cities visiting family.

If convicted on current charges, Osbrone faces up to 50 years in prison.