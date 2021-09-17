Crews watching weather as wildfire burns near sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Crews are watching the weather this weekend as they battle a California wildfire that has burned into groves of gigantic sequoia trees. The National Weather Service has issued a weather watch for dry, windy conditions in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada, where the Colony Fire is burning about a mile from Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias. Firefighters have wrapped the base of the General Sherman Tree — the world’s largest tree — in fire-resistant aluminum. Fires in the area have burned into at least four other groves of sequoias but firefighters haven’t been able to determine how much damage was done.