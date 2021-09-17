Boston’s famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s famous Skinny House has sold for a nice fat price. Zillow reports that the home that hit the market in August for $1.2 million sold Thursday for $1.25 million. Real estate agency CL Properties posted on Facebook that the home went under agreement for over list price in less than one week. A plaque on the four-story home’s facade says it was built in 1862, has over 1,100 square feet and is about 10 feet wide at its widest point. It is also known as the Spite House because of a legend about its origins stemming from a rivalry between brothers.