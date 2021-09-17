Bikers hit the road for the annual Tomahawk Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you will be on the road this weekend, be on the lookout for motorcycles. Riders on two or three wheels are flocking to Tomahawk for the fall ride.

With COVID-19 putting a pause on the ride last year, riders are more revved up than ever to put on their leather jackets and hit the road.

"Oh it's great. Just seeing all the bikes and all that," Rider Cara Weigel said.

Her friend Andy said he enjoys the trip.

"The ride up here is really awesome too," Andy Reinwand said.

Some, however, still made the trip last year to keep the spirit alive.

"We still came out last year just not a lot of things were open. But we were still able to just hang out with friends and enjoy the bikes," Tyler Christensen said.

Riders come from across the Midwest to check out one another's bikes and meet fellow bikers. The crowd favorite being the comradery among the riders and the activities.

Others said they enjoy the shopping and looking at the unique bikes.

"We like the company of other drivers we meet, bikers I should say. And we come up here also to purchase some of the things they have for sale," Weigel said.

Many bikers return year after year, even if the elements aren't so friendly.

"I just like to ride, it's beautiful usually. However, you never know. I've been here in snow, I've been here in 80 degree weather. I've been here in rain, I've been here in everything," biker Lawrence Bartlett said.

The weekend also serves as a help to local shops, restaurants, and campsites as thousands of bikers take over the town. The weekend ride and events will be taking place through Sunday rain or shine.