Asian shares mixed as investors mull US data

Asian shares are mixed after a hodge-podge of economic data led Wall Street to close mostly lower. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Shanghai and Sydney. On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each lost about 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain of 0.1%. More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500, and most of the index’s sectors took slight losses. Industrial and health care companies did the worst, while some retailers rose after the government reported a surprise gain in retail sales last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.33% from 1.30% a day earlier.