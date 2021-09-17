Albania Parliament approves new female-dominated Cabinet

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Assembly, or parliament, has approved a Cabinet dominated by women, aiming to bring the country back to economic growth focusing on tourism and agriculture, infrastructure and energy. The 140-seat parliament voted 77-53 for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s new Cabinet and program. The 57-year-old politician boasted that “this new government will enter history as the Cabinet with the highest number of women” — 12 in the 17-member cabinet, propelling Albania to the top of global rankings in terms of the percentage of women holding Cabinet positions. Its main challenges will be completing the reconstruction process following the November 2019 earthquake, coping with the pandemic and its impact on the economy, fighting corruption and drug trafficking and boosting growth.