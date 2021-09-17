Abbotsford vs Colby football game postponed due to health concerns

(WAOW)-- The football game set to take place on Friday night between Abbotsford and Colby has been postponed due to player illness.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Abbotsford football team says due to illness the game has been postponed, they add they hope to make up the game later in the year.

The team says almost half of the players on the varsity team is sick and that there is also illness in the Colby football program.

As of Friday, the junior-varsity game set for Monday will still be played.