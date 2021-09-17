9 EU Mediterranean countries hold summit in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nine European countries on the Mediterranean are holding a summit in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change and the pandemic response to migration and Afghanistan. The one-day gathering, dubbed the EUMED 9, brings together the leaders of Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the meeting. Climate change and its effects on the region will be the first topic of discussion, after this summer saw devastating forest fires sweep the region. Migration will be another main topic of discussion.