‘Women in Business’ event empowers women across central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Business Council hosted a "Women In Business" luncheon event on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Stevens Point.

The event brought in over 100 women to hear messages of empowerment, share their stories and relatable issues, and an opportunity to network with other women in different fields of work.

"The empowering and the networking is so important," said Karen Myers, Portage County Business Council Director of Programs and Events. "Women just don’t get a chance to be in a room with 100 more women of things that they do together.”

The guest speaker for the event was State Representative Katrina Shankland.

"I talked a lot about civic engagement," Rep. Shankland said. "Not just how a bill becomes a law, but how you can be an effective advocate and how you can make a difference in or out of government on your community. I enjoyed the opportunity and I hope it inspired people to get more involved.”

