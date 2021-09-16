Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.9% in August

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in August, marking the fifth month in the row the rate has not changed. The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures on Thursday. The nationwide unemployment rate in August was 5.2%. A year ago, in August 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 6.1%. Wisconsin lost 8,200 private sector jobs in August. Compared to a year ago, 70,300 more people were working in the private sector.