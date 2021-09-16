While beef prices increase, processors aren’t reaping the benefits

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Beef prices are continuing to rise and it might not stop any time soon.

Beef processors in Marathon County are doing the best they can to make sure they can stay afloat.

However, higher meat prices aren't helping them.

"It is frustrating on our end," said Renee Radcliffe, Owner and Operator, S&R Angus. "We're not seeing the big profit margins coming back to the producer that your seeing the packer is getting and marketing their beef in the grocery store."

That's because they're still selling the cattle at the same rate it's been for years and it's getting more expensive to feed the cows.

According to the USDA, the price of beef went up by 9.6% in 2020. So far in 2021, 2.9%. They say it will continue to go up and experts say that the pandemic is having an impact.

"We had the backlog that was caused by the shutdown, then you had the slowdown of the people being out sick, and the problem that we're still seeing throughout the industry is that it's hard to get labor," said Heather Schlesser, Dairy Agent, University of Wisconsin - Madison Division of Extension.

Right now beef processors are having to look at all ways possible to increase their profits during this time.

"Look at different ways to be more efficient, maybe lower some input costs without sacrificing quality and care of the livestock is the biggest thing," said Jared Radcliffe, Owner & Operator, S &R Angus.

Over the next year the USDA estimates that prices will go up anywhere from 3.3-5.5 percent. That extra money being spent, not making it's way to the lower levels.

"The consumer needs to understand that profit margin is not making it's way to the producer," Renee said.

Finding a place to process cattle can be difficult to come by as well, as some places have a year waiting list.