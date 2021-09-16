United Way seeking volunteers to make a difference

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW) -- As the weather begins to change and leaves begin to fall, United Way of Marathon County wants to give older residents a helping hand.

"Make a Difference Day," calls for volunteers across Marathon County to step up with rakes and trash bags to help clear yards for those who might not be able to physically do the work.

"The leaf raking is for people in our community that might be a bit more invisible. They might be older, they might have some kind of disability that makes this type of work more challenging for them, and its work that has to be done every fall." said Elizabeth Robinson, Volunteer and Engagement Coordinator for UWMC.

If you or someone you know needs help with their yard work call 2-1-1 or go to the United Ways website for more information.

To register as a volunteer go to the United Ways website for more information.

Make A Difference Day will be taking place from October 18th to October 23, 2021.