Under a proposed bill Wisconsin Elections Commission offices could move to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Under a proposed bill, the Wisconsin Elections Commission(WEC) could move its offices from Madison to Wausau.

Current law dictates that each commission's office must be based in the capital city.

Under Assembly Bill 511, not later than April 15, 2023 the WEC would be required to have its offices in Wausau.

A document written by State Representative David Steffen of the 4th District for the Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight says, "Due to the high cost of leased office space in downtown Madison, the taxpayers have been shouldering a significant and unnecessary financial burden. Furthermore, there is no intrinsic necessity to have these operations within the city of Madison. The WEC serves the entire state and is the only government entity that receives personal visits from state candidates every election cycle. For these reasons, a more geographically central location with a more cost-efficient lease should be pursued."

He goes on to say that comparable office space options in Wausau would save Wisconsin taxpayers over $100,000 a year.

Several State Representatives including Donna Rozar of Marshfield introduced the proposed bill.

The proposed bill can be read here or below:

The document written by State Representative Steffen can be read here or below: