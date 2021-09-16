Stevens Point Sculpture Park to hold “LIT” event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Sculpture Park can be seen in a whole new light this weekend.

The park is a twenty-acre site with rotating sculpture exhibits; and Saturday, there will be some illuminated sculptures, live dance performances by the Point Dance Ensemble, and a film debut.

More than a dozen sculptures will be illuminated for the first-ever LIT.

"It's a really low level of commitment," Matthew Kirsch, LIT Coordinator, said. "What do you got to do? You've got to show up, walk around, look at some artwork, it's all lit up. There's not a lot you have to do as an attendee, just take it all in."

Kirsch said that he was inspired by an event he went to at the botanical gardens in Madison, and he started working on holding LIT at the park last year, but the event was canceled.

He also said he's always been inspired by the Stevens Point Sculpture Park, so lighting it up came to mind.

"When you start throwing light around at night on these sculptures, they take on a whole new character and I think for people to walk through, it's just going to be an amazing event. So I think this is really the beginning for the park, I think you can really start adding in more projection, and things like that, as we move forward," Kirsch said.

Kirsch added that this event really is the coming together of artists, and not just the artists that are present, but also the artists of the sculptures that aren't there.

Since it will be pretty dark out aside from the sculpture lights, all attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight.

LIT is free, open to the public, and starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday at 901 North Second Street in Stevens Point.