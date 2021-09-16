Staying warm for a few days

Warmer than normal conditions will develop today and will stick around through early next week. With not much rain in the forecast, it is looking pretty good for all of the Fall festivals occurring this weekend.

Today: A small chance of showers far north early, otherwise becoming sunny, breezy, and warmer during the afternoon.

High: 79 Wind: South 15-25

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Low: 61 Wind: South 10-15

Friday: A 40% chance of scattered showers through midday or so, then decreasing clouds later in the afternoon.

High: 73 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15

There is a small chance of a few scattered showers in the Northwoods during the morning hours today, then we should have a good amount of sun, breezy, and warmer conditions for the afternoon. High temps will reach the upper 70s with a wind developing out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.

More clouds will develop once again tonight as a cold front moves in from the northwest. This will bring a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The front will slowly move across our area on Friday and this means some additional scattered showers could be around the area through midday or so. Later in the afternoon on Friday the clouds should start to clear once again. Temps will be a little cooler to round out the workweek, topping out in the low to mid 70s

High pressure will then control our weather over the weekend, meaning dry conditions with a good amount of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. On Sunday the south wind will pick up a bit more, helping to boost high temps into the mid 80s.

Summer-like conditions will continue on Monday with highs in the mid 80s and rather humid air. A strong low pressure system will then cross our area on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring a good chance of rain on Tuesday and then much cooler weather for Wednesday. Highs should reach the upper 70s on Tuesday, then drop into the 60s for Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1928 - Hurricane San Felipe, a monster hurricane, which left 600 dead in Guadeloupe, and 300 dead in Puerto Rico, struck West Palm Beach FL causing enormous damage, and then headed for Lake Okeechobee. When the storm was over, the lake covered an area the size of the state of Delaware, and beneath its waters were 2000 victims. The only survivors were those who reached large hotels for safety, and a group of fifty people who got onto a raft to take their chances out in the middle of the lake. (David Ludlum)