School faculty become contact tracers amidst lack in health departments

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- As COVID cases pop up in schools, that combined with health departments having a lack of contact tracers that's leaving employees in the schools to do the job of contact tracing.

School officials said faculty and staff are now having to act as contact tracers as COVID cases continue to surge across the Badger State.

"Our administrators are working on contact tracing, of course our school nurse and health aids and assistants are working through that. Secretaries get involved on occasion, so we've kind of had to take an all hands on deck approach," said Craig Broeren, Wisconsin Rapids Schools Superintendent.

Broeren said it's been challenging to add contact tracing on top of already busy school days.

"That's not to say that we're staffed appropriately to do the contact tracing to the degree that we need to either," he said.

Still, they are working with health departments when they can. The Marathon County Health Department said the best way you can help is cooperate with schools if you receive a call about your student potentially being exposed.

"That's how we stop and slow the spread is we need to notify those individuals so they can stay home, they can monitor their symptoms, they can get tested after 3-5 days, that's really how this all works," said Aaron Ruff, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department.

And if your student tests positive they ask you make some phone calls.

"We're asking any individuals to notify their own close contacts. Just because for us to, we don't have capacity to do contact notification. So we need positive people to notify anyone they've been in close contact with," Ruff said.

The health department said ultimately the handling and tracing of COVID cases in schools is up to the individual schools. They do say, however, if your child is exposed it is best to keep them home until they test negative.