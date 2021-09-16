School districts honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

(WAOW) -- Wednesday marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and a few school districts in our area are celebrating.

Antigo says they'll feature prominent people and art throughout district buildings.

Abbotsford, with more than half of their students Hispanic, will incorporate lessons about heritage into their curriculum.

A district official there says they don't have anything big planned, but doesn't feel they need to.

"There are some specifics going on but also year round we are doing a dual language program here. So [we're] really capitalizing on the asset that we are seeing in our students being bilingual," Abbotsford School District Accountability Coordinator Georgia Kraus said.

Thursday marked Mexican Independence Day, signifying the turning point when Mexico fought for independence from Spain.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15 through October 15.