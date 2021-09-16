Portage Co. jury convicts Florida man of 1st degree attempted homicide

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A jury in Stevens Point convicted a Florida man on charges of 1st Degree Attempted Homicide, Strangulation/Suffocation, and Aggravated Battery all while using a firearm.

On November 28, 2019 Cristhian Maradiaga-Martinez shot a victim three times including once in the face in a hotel room in the former Comfort Suites Hotel in Stevens Point.

The victim in the case had told Maradiaga-Martinez that he was going to talk to detectives in Florida about Maradiaga Martinez's involvement in a attempted homicide investigation in Florida.

The victim in the Stevens Point case as well as the defendant and an eyewitness were at the hotel to remodel it, the attempted homicide happened while the victim was on the couch in the room he was staying in.

In a press release about the conviction, Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske Jr. said that hours before the attempted homicide the victim had called 911 to ask for help from the police because he believed Maradiaga-Martinez would hurt him. He claims the 911 operator did not follow through with her training and disconnected the line before sending officers to help the victim.

During the trial, the eyewitness testified he saw the defendant point a .25 caliber semi-automatic gun at the victim's head, the eyewitness said he flinched as Maradiaga-Martinez shot the victim, then shot him in the shoulder and hand. The defendant then jumped on the victim and began strangling him.

The defendant threatened to kill the eyewitness if he didn't leave the room. Maradiaga-Martinez did not stop strangling the victim until law enforcement arrived, and he was disarmed at gun point while being told a K9 would bite him if he didn't follow commands.

“The jury did their work and held this defendant accountable for trying to silence the victim by killing him so the victim could not speak to law enforcement about what the defendant had done in Florida when he shot the same gun used in the crime in Stevens Point into an occupied gas station striking a clerk,” said Molepske.

Maradiaga-Martinez faces a maximum of 67 years of initial confinement followed by 28 years of extended supervision.