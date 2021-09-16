Police investigate deaths of 3 young children in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three young children who had just moved to New Zealand from South Africa have died in what police are investigating as homicides. Police said they were not looking for suspects beyond those involved in the incident late Thursday in the South Island town of Timaru. They said a woman has been hospitalized in a stable condition, and the children were siblings, 3-year-old twins and a 7-year-old. Local media said neighbors called police after hearing a man screaming and crying. The family was living in accommodation for hospital staff, and both the man and woman were medical professionals.