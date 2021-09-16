McConnell warns Yellen that GOP won’t help raise debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not budging on his demand that Democrats go it alone on the federal debt limit. McConnell reiterated in a call with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Wednesday evening that Republicans will not help lift the cap on federal borrowing, which now stands at $28.4 trillion. It’s all part of an emerging standoff in Congress over the issue. Democrats note that they worked with a GOP-controlled White House and Senate to suspend the borrowing limit on three occasions during President Donald Trump’s presidency. They are insisting that Republicans reciprocate and share in what can be a politically unpopular vote.