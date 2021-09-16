Maple Fall Fest returns for 29th year

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- For fans of maple product you're in luck as the Maple Fall Fest returns for its 29th year this weekend in Marshfield.

Set up began on Thursday, prepping Woodland Park for vendors, dancers, and inflatables on Saturday and Sunday. After a year of COVID, organizers say the fall fest is a big money maker for the vendors who come from across the state to sell their wares.

"It help support the vendors in our local area, and we get vendors from all over the Midwest. But then it's also just something where you can find unique handmade things you can't really find anywhere else for our visitors and the locals," said Matt McLean, Executive Director of Visit Marshfield.

There will be over 150 vendors plus festival foods and a grilling show. More information can be found here.