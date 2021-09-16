Helene’s Hilltop Orchard finds themselves a target of vandalism

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- An apple orchard in Lincoln County has found themselves a target of vandalism.

Helene's Hilltop Orchard says in a Facebook post Tuesday night that over the past two days they found multiple items in their Barnyard Play Area vandalized or destroyed.

That includes stolen basketballs, brand new yard games that are destroyed, and a destroyed pedal track.

They're asking for whoever vandalized the area to come forward and help with the clean up and rebuilding of the activities with them.