Grant applications open for movie theaters, event venues, and live event small businesses

(WAOW)-- Applications are now being accepted for grant funding that is designed to help event venues, movie theaters, and live event small business that were impacted by COVID-19.

The Department of Administration announced Thursday that $33.25 million is available in that grant funding.

“There’s no question that movie theaters, event venues, and the small businesses that support them were among the hardest hit last year,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “These businesses anchor our communities and local economies, and the Evers Administration is once again providing a much-needed shot in the arm to help our main street businesses bounce back.”

The programs for the event venue and live event small business grants will provide up to $200,000 for each eligible group for a total of $10 million(event venue) and $12 million(live event small business). The movie theater program will provide funding up to $15,000 per screen for a total of $11.25 million.

The application period for the grants will be open until October 15 and recipients will be announced later in the fall.

Information can be found here for the event venue, live event small business, and the movie theater grant programs.

The grant funds are part of more than $150 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding intended for Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment districts.