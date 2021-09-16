Governor Evers seeks applicants for Forest County Sheriff

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Governor Evers is looking for applicants to fill the job of Forest County Sheriff.

The vacancy comes after the current sheriff John Dennee resigned on September 5.

The application can be found on the governor's website on the "Apply to Serve" page.

Applicants will need to complete the "Register of Deeds, Coroner, and Sheriff" application, applications are due by Friday, October 8.

People that apply and may have questions can contact the Governor's Office of Legal Counsel at (608)266-1212 or GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov

The new sheriff would serve a term that would end on January 2 of 2023.