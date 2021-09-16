Ginseng farms begin the harvest

STETTIN, Wisc. (WAOW) -- After years of growth, Wausau ginseng crops are ready to harvest.

The root crop needs a lot of time to fully grow, at Hsu's Ginseng Farm they are harvesting plants that have been four to five years in the making.

"We expect our harvest to be pretty good this year," explained Will Hsu of Hsu's Ginseng Farm. "It really depends on a lot of factors, like how well you take care of your crop, weather, and there are just some things that are just beyond your control."

"In this case we feel we did a really good job at controlling the variables we could," he said.

2021's turbulent weather created harsh environments for the crops and may effect next years seeding period.