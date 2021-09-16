GARDEN GOODIES: Pumpkin

This week Justin Loew put Neena Pacholke and Brendan Mackey to the taste test. He served them a "mystery squash" for this week's Garden Goodies segment.

There are many varieties of squash and Justin grows several varieties every year. The particular squash on the menu today is one that originated the Oaxaca region of Mexico about 9,000 years ago. It was cultivated by Native Americans and picked up as a staple crop by European settlers.

The mystery squash Justin had them try was, pumpkin! The main point in this week's segment was to show that many people don't realize pumpkin taste like most other squash, rather than what the average person may think after having pumpkin-flavored treats.

It is easy to grow, occasionally suffering from powdery mildew like most squash varieties. Pumpkin does best in full sun with plenty of space to spread. It is harvested in the Fall and keeps well for a couple of months into the winter. It is a healthy squash high in vitamin A, various vitamins, and antioxidants. It is also a lower carb squash, only containing 50 calories per cup.