EU unveils Indo-Pacific strategy, tries to allay China fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union wants to boost economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific. It unveiled a new strategy Thursday just hours after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a security alliance likely to reshape their relations with the vast region. The EU sees the zone as a priority given its rising population, role in global trade and security and its impact on climate change. US-China tensions are also on the rise there. The aim is to strengthen economic relations and fight climate change but also to improve maritime security. The EU hopes it will result in more deployments to the region by European navies, but insists that the move is not meant to counter China’s influence.