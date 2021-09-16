Dunn County authorities name 2 homicide suspects; one in custody

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) — Authorities in Dunn County have named two people who they say are responsible for killing four people found in a cornfield last weekend.

According to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) 56 was arrested in St. Paul on Wednesday night. He is being held in the Ramsey County Jail for disorderly conduct, two counts of assault, DWI, and felony fugitive from justice.

Antoine Darnique Suggs is also a suspect but he is still on the loose. Bygd believes he is in the Twin Cities area.

Bygd said they are responsible for killing Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30. Their bodies were found in an SUV in a Sheridan cornfield last Sunday.

If you have any information about where Suggs is, you are asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Bygd said he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bygd said he was confident the suspects were not in western Wisconsin anymore.

This is a developing story that will be updated with much more.