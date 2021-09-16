Drug dealer sentenced to 7 years after dealing in Oneida County

Oneida County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Milwaukee man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison today for possessing a firearm as a felon and for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

Dewayne Veasy, 32, was arrested near Rhinelander in July of 2020 after a 911 caller reported he had robbed her during an earlier drug sale.

Veasy pled guilty to these charges in June this year.

Deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department found methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, heroin laced with fentanyl as well as a 9mm handgun.

Veasy later admitted to selling drugs around northern Wisconsin.

When he was stopped, Veasy was federally prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior state felony convictions for armed robbery and cocaine distribution.

At sentencing, Chief Judge Peterson explained a substantial sentence was warranted because Veasy had escalated his criminal conduct both in substance and scope when compared to his prior state convictions for drug dealing.

Chief Judge Peterson reasoned that Veasy’s possession of a firearm while completing drug deals created a real threat of danger to the community, even if the 911 caller’s report of robbery was unreliable.