Denyon Homes kicks off house tours as market stabilizes

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Denyon Homes kicked off its 2021 Fall Tour of Homes on Thursday.

The Tour of Homes features a dozen houses across the Wausau, Plover and Merrill markets.

While potential buyers may be worried about rising prices, Denyon Homes Communication Manager Maddie Mittelsteadt said right now is a great time to buy.

“Every year you’re going to have real estate prices going up," Mittelsteadt said. "It’s about 3%. This one a little more because as we all know those lumber prices and other costs of materials played a role in the new construction, so those prices have stabilized and we still have great mortgage interest rates.”

Mittelsteadt added that Denyon Homes was able to absorb a lot of the rising expenses.

During the 2021 Fall Tour of Homes, Denyon Homes is also offering the "Spice It Up" promotion with saving opportunities of over $10,000.

