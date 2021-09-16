D.C. Everest monitoring COVID situation, considering policy updates

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Three weeks into the school year at D.C. Everest, and already there are 26 active cases among students, and 131 students quarantined.

Even so, officials say they're off to a good start.

But at Wednesday's school board meeting, some parents disagreed with that statement.

"I think we can all agree being a parent in this day and age is exhausting," one mom said during the public comment period.

Currently, D.C. Everest's mitigation strategies include recommended masking, observing three feet of social distancing and hand washing.

But one parent said the school's contact tracing policy isn't working.

"Unless you release the name of the positive student who names others as close contacts, nobody should be required to quarantine until they get to decide whether or not they are a close contact," she said.

District officials said they understand the frustrations.

"I know families are not happy to hear that when that occurs, however we have a legal responsibility for our families," said superintendent Kristine Gilmore.

Gilmore said they are working to make their mitigation strategies more flexible.

"We should not be doing the same mitigation strategies at Hatley, where they have no one quarantined and no one has a case , that we might do at a school if they had a large outbreak," she said.