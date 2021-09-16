Businesses say select winter gear may be in short supply

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The sun may be shining and people may still be wearing short sleeves, but winter is on its way, and the time to start thinking about it could be sooner than you think.

At The Sports Den in Marshfield, business goes as the vendors do.

"Now when we call it's more like three months, six months," owner Dennis Riedel said.

And because of that, items like skis and snowshoes have limited selection.

"We sell 150 pairs of snowshoes a year, and right now I'm probably sitting at about 60, 70," Riedel added.

That number may increase, but he says it's out of his control.

Riedel's business is one of many facing similar problems, and says the pandemic has taught him and his staff some valuable lessons.

"We get frustrated, tired of the situation but it's a situation that not only us but every sports store, every lumber company, every car dealership all has to deal with. It's just something that we have to learn to live with," Riedel said.

Dennis says he knows the importance of the outdoors for many in the area, and opportunities to buy may not last.

"If you're at all interested, it may be worth your while to shop earlier than later," he said.

Even with the low supply, he hopes the decades of experience in the community will help keep business on track this season.

Riedel hopes other businesses dealing with similar issues can survive, especially those that are newer.

"They started up maybe 2-3 years ago and they get hit with this right away. They have to be struggling," he said.

Riedel also says 2023 might be the next year supply is somewhat normal, but that is not a guarantee.