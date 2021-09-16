Bit of rain early Friday, nice weekend still on track

After a pleasant and breezy Thursday, there is a chance of some rain sneaking into parts of the area late Thursday night as a cold front approaches from Minnesota. There will likely be some strong storms Thursday night in northwest Wisconsin, but they should weaken considerably as they head into the News 9 viewing area. The main chance of showers through daybreak Friday will probably stay just west and north of Wausau. Lows will be mild in the upper 50s to low 60s with south winds around 10 mph becoming southwest.

A few spotty showers are possible Friday morning, but that chance will move away in the afternoon as the cold front slides southeast of our area. Sunshine may gradually increase later in the day as drier air rolls in. High temperatures should climb into the low to mid 70s for many spots with west winds becoming northwest around 7-15 mph. As high pressure builds in Friday night with clear skies and light winds, it will cool off rapidly. In fact, lows could reach the mid 40s around Wausau with even mid 30s across much of the Northwoods and some bog locations in central Wisconsin. Patchy light frost is possible in such areas.

Saturday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be generally light as well. Gusty south to southwest winds Sunday and Monday will transport in unseasonably warm and more humid air. Highs could reach the mid to upper 80s Sunday and mid 80s Monday. There should be a good deal of sunshine Sunday with a few more clouds mixed in Monday. Lows will stay in the upper 50s Sunday morning and in the low to mid 60s Monday morning.

A strong cold front is now projected to march into Wisconsin Monday night causing a high chance of showers and thunderstorms. That rain looks to be ending early Tuesday. It will likely be blustery and much cooler Tuesday with variably cloudy skies. Highs may stay in the upper 60s.

Cool fall-like air is expected to linger for several days with highs in the low to mid 60s Wednesday and around 66 degrees Thursday. At least we should get some sunshine and the winds will be lighter those days as well. We will have to keep an eye on frost potential for next Wednesday night.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 16-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1881 - Iowa's earliest measurable snow of record fell over western sections of the state. Four to six inches was reported between Stuart and Avoca. (The Weather Channel)

1928 - Hurricane San Felipe, a monster hurricane, which left 600 dead in Guadeloupe, and 300 dead in Puerto Rico, struck West Palm Beach FL causing enormous damage, and then headed for Lake Okeechobee. When the storm was over, the lake covered an area the size of the state of Delaware, and beneath its waters were 2000 victims. The only survivors were those who reached large hotels for safety, and a group of fifty people who got onto a raft to take their chances out in the middle of the lake. (David Ludlum)