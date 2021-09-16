Area business surprises family in need with financial relief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Buska Retirement Solutions, Inc. and Buska Wealth Management, LLC., in

partnership with non-profit Gradient Gives Back Foundation awarded a family in need with financial relief.

Brent and Jodi Nieslowski were expecting to go into Buska for a final round of interviews for the possibility to win the financial gift.

Little did they know that they were already selected to be the winners. The program provides a financial

gift to families facing dire circumstances in both their personal and financial lives, which included six months of mortgage payments and a lot of additional items.

Brent was involved in a hunting accident on November 2, 2020 when he fell from his tree stand.

Brent spent over 100 days in the hospital, and underwent several surgeries before being able to return home.

"This was the one thing after this that I can remember was the biggest challenge of my life," Brent said.

The family was told they would have to adjust to a "new normal."

"Having to deal with preparing your home, preparing a vehicle, preparing the kids, preparing your life changing, job hours, and finding the right care," Brent's wife, Jodi Nieslowski said.

The injury came with a lot financial hardships as well, that the family never knew how to prepare for as the accident was just that, an accident.

Through the financial gift, Brent and his family hopes to be of help to other families who may be in the same position as him.

"The hope is to eventually get out of this chair, and be a light for somebody that maybe doesn't have it."

The full release can be read below.