UWSP ranks among top regional public universities in Midwest region

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- According to U.S. News and World Report magazine's 2022 rankings, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is among the top regional public universities in the Midwest region.

The magazine puts the Pointers at number 14 on a list compiled of regional public universities across 12 states in its Midwest region.

Chancellor Thomas Gibson said the ranking is only a portion of a reflection of the magnitude a degree from UWSP holds.

“Their degree from this institution has value," Chancellor Gibson said. "Their degree will certainly allow them to live out some of their wildest personal and professional dreams. This degree from this institution will take them far.”

Chancellor Gibson went on to say the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is always working to find ways to improve.

He specifically mentioned in areas of helping to increase student's social and economic mobility, financial needs to ensure UWSP is more affordable, as well as working to improve retention rates among those first to second year students.