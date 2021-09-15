Trump aides aim to build GOP opposition to Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban are arriving in the U.S., and a handful of former Trump administration officials are working to turn Republicans against them. The former officials are writing position papers, appearing on conservative television outlets and meeting privately with GOP lawmakers in an effort to turn the collapse of Afghanistan into another opportunity to push a hard-line immigration agenda. The hard-liners are relying on tactics that repelled many voters during President Donald Trump’s tenure, including racist tropes, fear-mongering and false allegations. Not all Republican leaders are embracing that hard-line approach.