Trial date set for father accused of fatal child abuse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The man police allege severely beat his three-month-old son, later resulting in the child's death, will go before a jury in May of 2022.

Ronnie Lofton is being held on charges of first degree reckless homicide after his baby was brought to the hospital with injuries "typically seen in a high-speed car crash," according to a medical examiner's report.

Lofton faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

He entered a not-guilty plea earlier this summer.