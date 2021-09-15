The end of federal unemployment dollars may bring workers back to the labor market

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The extra $300 a week that federal government was adding to unemployment has officially come to a close.

The contentious topic of unemployment has been battled by political groups, businesses, and employees, debating the how the new income affects the labor market.

The restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 Pandemic. After re-opening, many restaurants were left with less workers and unable to keep up with the demand.

"It's hard to find people who want to do this kind of work anymore," said Jamie Kroening, owner of the Sixth Street Filling Station. "I don't expect more applicants, I wish we would have more applicants we definitely need the help I think that's universal for this industry," she added.

Kroening says the lack of employees is no due to just one issue.

Despite the evidence show by business, the Badger State unemployment rates have stayed low, even dipping below 4% in May.

Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce say the restaurants, hospitality, and leisure industries will hopefully see more applicants.

"In fact some of our members are telling us they are seeing that up tick right now its not dramatic perhaps but it is gonna help alleviate some of the problems that we haver right now in the state of Wisconsin," Kurt Bauer, the President/CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce said.

