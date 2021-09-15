Skip to Content

Statewide “Coolest Thing” competition voting underway

New
5:04 pm NewsTop StoriesWisconsin News
Coolest Thing 2021

(WAOW) -- The ballot boxes are open to decide the next "Coolest Thing in Wisconsin."

There are plenty of contenders from Central Wisconsin, including Wenzel's Farms and Worzalla.

A contest official says this year's competition will incentivize state and regional pride.

"I think there's going to be a whole lot of folks who are pretty prideful of the fact that it's either made in Central Wisconsin or a different part of the state so maybe we'll get some regional rivalries happening this year," Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Vice President of Communications and Marketing Nick Novak said.

For a full view of everything you can vote for in this year's competition and voting rules, click here.

The first round of voting ends September 21.

Isak Dinesen

More Stories

Skip to content