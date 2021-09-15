Statewide “Coolest Thing” competition voting underway

(WAOW) -- The ballot boxes are open to decide the next "Coolest Thing in Wisconsin."

There are plenty of contenders from Central Wisconsin, including Wenzel's Farms and Worzalla.

A contest official says this year's competition will incentivize state and regional pride.

"I think there's going to be a whole lot of folks who are pretty prideful of the fact that it's either made in Central Wisconsin or a different part of the state so maybe we'll get some regional rivalries happening this year," Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Vice President of Communications and Marketing Nick Novak said.

For a full view of everything you can vote for in this year's competition and voting rules, click here.

The first round of voting ends September 21.