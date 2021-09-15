Shawano County Sheriff says he won’t require vaccinations for employees

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- President Biden's recent vaccine mandate has left businesses scrambling to make decisions on requiring the COVID-19 vaccine or not. But the Shawano County Sheriff said it was never a question for him.

"I truly believe your medical decisions should be solely made by you. And I really believe that leaders need to stand up and say no," Said Adam Bieber, Shawano County Sheriff.

Sheriff Bieber said he wants people to be safe, but he does not feel it is his responsibility to follow a mandate. The decision has come with some backlash.

"The latest one that I saw is that I don't care about kids and that is just not true. What I care about is people's rights. What I care about is the Bill of Rights. What I care about is the veterans and the people that have fought and died for our freedoms, our liberties, our pursuit of happiness, and those are the things that I'm trying to preserve for the folks that I represent," Sheriff Bieber said.

The Shawano County Health Department said they do recommend people get the vaccine, however, they say there is no way to enforce a mandate.

"We don't really always know why somebody is not able to get the vaccine. There is freedom of choice, there is a lot of different reasons. It is always recommended but to enforce that as a law is real tricky," said Theresa Harmala, Shawano and Menomonie Health Department Health Officer.

Health experts say the vaccine mandate is a tough situation with a lot of controversy and they hope people can just show extra grace to city leaders during this time.

"I guess some grace for the leaders in our community would be hopeful. We really do work well together. We have a wonderful community so lets just, we're all sick of it, but let's kind of try to be the best version of ourselves under very difficult circumstances," Harmala said.

While Sheriff Bieber remains firm in his decision to let those he oversees choose, other law enforcement agencies said they are waiting and working with health departments before making any decisions.